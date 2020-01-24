The promoter called the date and place of the battle Mustache – Chisora (video)
Eddie Hearn
Co-promoter Alexander Usik Eddie Hearn said the fight of the ex-contender for the title of champion Briton Derek Chisora actually agreed.
Meeting in the ring Moustache and Chisora will take place on 28 March in London and, in case of victory, the Ukrainian may the following be with the holder of the title Anthony Joshua.
“Right now we have a fight the Tendril – Chisora. I hope it will be held at the O2 arena in London. Then Dillian white fight 18 or 25 April. In the period from may to June your bout and Anthony Joshua. We have the dates of 23 and 30 may and 6 June.
I told Barb that the situation is such that he will get Chisora (rivals – approx. LB.ua), and then Joshua. Anthony happy. Alexander is also happy with this arrangement. We had to determine the date of the fight against Chisora. For us, March 28, seems the perfect option,” said Eddie Hearn IFL TV.