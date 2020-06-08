The promoter called the timing and venue of the unification bout Lomachenko – Lopez
Bob Arum and Vasyl Lomachenko
The promoter of the world champion under versions WBC Franchise, WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s) Bob Arum shared his thoughts about the organization of the fight of his client with the holder of the IBF title Teofino Lopez (15-0, 12 KO’s).
“It will be an amazing event. We are planning to arrange it in September with a limited number of viewers. Our team is negotiating with the club “Las Vegas Raiders”, which has a beautiful new stadium cost 1.8 billion dollars.
They approached us with a proposal to conduct this fight in their arena. Perhaps in the presence of 10 thousand spectators. We’re working on it. I don’t want to reveal all the cards until we satisfy the requirements of all regulatory authorities”, – quotes the words of Arum Sky Sports.
Allegiant Stadium – home arena of “Las Vegas the Raiders”
We will add that according to ringside24.com Ukrainian 15 Jun flies to the US for training to fight with Lopez.
Meanwhile, Teofilo admitted that currently weighs about 71 kg, 10 kg exceeds the allowable weight for a fight with Basil.
However, the American guarantees, that weight loss is not a problem for him.
“I drink about eight liters of water every day is important. But when I start the preparatory camp, this volume is ten liters. Then there is a loss, and the pounds go down by themselves,” explained Lopez, Jr.