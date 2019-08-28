The promoter confirmed that the Mustache duel with Takuma will not take place
Exactly know the date and venue of the premiere fight Alexander Usik in hevewae 12 Oct arena WintrustArena in Chicago, which accommodates more than 10 thousand people.
However, the enemy ex-absolute world champion in craterface is still not known.
The anticipated duel with Cameroonian Carlos takama will not take place. This was confirmed by the co-promoter of the Ukrainian boxer Eddie Hearn.
“Takam will not meet with the Mustache in the ring. He chose to sign a contract with someone else. I believe that he has committed a stupid act.
Perhaps the Mustache will meet Bryant Jennings. This issue we will discuss at the meeting in London. Just in time for the fight Vasyl Lomachenko” – quoted by Hearne Xicana Boxing.
Let’s add, that on 31 August in London will be a unification bout in the light weight category between the world champion under versions WBA and WBO Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KO’s) and WBC belt holder, Englishman Luke Campbell (20-2, 16 KO’s).
This duel will be present and Barbel.