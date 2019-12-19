The promoter of an antenna is called the date of the battle of Ukrainian Cooroy
Alexander Usik and Derek Chisora
Alexander Usik will fight against Derek Chisora on 7 March, said co-promoter Eddie Hearn Ukrainian.
“Mustache – Joshua is megafit, but not at the moment. If Usyk will fight against Chisora, and this fight will be a significant heavyweight fight against Usyk, Joshua can be incredible for the following semester. We need to talk and reach a consensus among organizations” – quoted BoxingScene Hearn.
“We wrote to the IBF, and WBO. Who’s on first? You can’t just keep Anthony until then to say that one title you need to pass. There is a rotation system, which chronologically tells who goes first. Is IBF. But I also represent and Moustache, and so should its good to promote. The situation is not simple, but Joshua will defend their titles, regardless of who it is. But he really wants a unification bout, so will see what happens on February 22 in the fight between Wilder and fury,” said managing Director of Matchroom Sport, who is also the promoter Joshua.
Note that despite the fact that the Tendril is the mandatory Challenger to fight with Joshua for the WBO title, the first opponent of the British, most likely, will be a contender by the IBF Kubrat Pulev. This fight will take place with more likely in April.