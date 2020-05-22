The promoter of an antenna is determined to arrange a fight with Lomachenko, Berinchyk
Denis Berinchyk and Alexander Krasyuk
General Director K2 Promotions and co-promoter of former undisputed world champion in craterface Alexander Usik Alexander Krasyuk spoke about a possible showdown between his another ward of the Ukrainian – WBO international champion Denis Berinchyk (13-0, 7 KO’s) against the world champion in easy weight under version WBA, WBO and WBC franchise Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s).
“Berinchyk is ready. And Lomachenko, I doubt there are such plans. Make great efforts to Berinchyk not just fought for the title and became world champion, defended his belt and entered the history of Ukraine as one of the Olympic winners, who distinguished themselves in professional Boxing,” said Krasyuk.
Earlier Krasyuk reacted sharply to the proposal to give the Barb the citizenship of the Russian Federation.