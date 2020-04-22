The promoter of the Mustache said in any case, Joshua will not be able to abandon the fight with the Ukrainian
Alexander Krasyuk
Co-promoter of former undisputed world champion in the heavyweight Alexander Usik (17-0, 13 KOS) Alexander Krasyuk said that to fight with world champion WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KO’s) Ukrainian should confirm the status of mandatory Challenger for the world title.
After this, the British will not have the right to abandon the fight, perhaps, will release a title.
To do this, Ukrainians need to win over Derek Chisora (31-9, 23 KO’s).
“If the Tendril wins Chisora and confirms its status as the mandatory Challenger to fight with Joshua, he is to be held. If Anthony can’t take it, I’ll lose my title,” said Krasyuk in an interview with SecondsOut.
“We can’t predict when you might place the fight in the end of this year or next. It all depends on when the pandemic will end, but nobody knows. Three months ago nobody could have predicted that this will occur in April and may.
If the fight will take place in 2021, then both fighters will already be a year older. The biggest advantage of this situation for the boxers is that they can be rehabilitated and restored,” said the promoter.