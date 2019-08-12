The promoter of the Mustache said, when the Ukrainians will fight with the winner of the rematch Ruiz – Joshua
Alexander Krasyuk
CEO of the promotion company K2 Promotions Ukraine Alexander Krasyuk, who is co-promoter of former undisputed world champion in the first heavyweight Alexander Barbel spoke about the situation with the upcoming title fight of the Ukrainian winner of the rematch Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua, which will take place on December 7 in Saudi Arabia.
Krasyuk said that his ward will have to fight with the world champion under version WBO in a period of 180 days after the fight Ruiz – Joshua.
“WBO gave Mustache the status of super champion, and if the super champion decides to go to the next weight, then it automatically gets the status of mandatory Challenger. This rule we have used. Were the parties who differently looked at that specifically we are talking about Gilliane white”, – quotes Krasucka isport.ua.
“Alexander Usik in the near future to confirm the status of official candidate, will hold his match and will await the winner of the rematch Joshua Ruiz. This fight should take place within 180 days from the moment the WBO will write a letter, and they’ll write it right after the second fight Joshua and Ruiz will be held,” said Krasyuk.
We add that the Mustache will enter the ring on October 12 in Chicago. The rival has not yet officially confirmed, but in all likelihood, it will be the Cameroonian Carlos Takam.
Recall, their fight was to be held in may, but was postponed due to injury of the Tendril.