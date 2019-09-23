The property is half a billion in Russia told how to divide the inheritance Zavorotnyuk
The Russian media learned all about property a cancer patient Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, and also about who will get it.
Thus, according to the website Days.ru, two apartments of the actress in the Crimea are worth 30 million rubles.
“Another apartment “nurse Vicki”, an area of 190 square meters located in a luxury residential complex near Moscow “Mosfilm”. According to estimates of realtors, the real estate cost the actress in 200 million roubles”, — writes the website.
The actress lived in a luxury suburban village near Krekshino. She’s got a mansion that she built for 120 million roubles.
The total value of all real estate owned Zavorotnyuk, is close to 500 million rubles. Yet she has several cars, deposits in different banks.
The heirs of Anastasia are a husband, mother and three children. “They by law are heirs of the first line, and, in case, God forbid, then, will divide among themselves the estate of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk”, — stated in the material.
Earlier, the doctors found that the tumor Zavorotnyuk you can not operate.
