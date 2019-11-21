The proposed hockey arena plan to replace the facility for production of marijuana (PHOTO)

The expected complex in Scarborough, where including were planned and hockey arena, is now redesigned and “complexing” the building will be a factory for the production of cannabis.

The original proposal for the development of vacant land at the 756 Warden Avenue near Eglinton Avenue East has excited local hockey fans, because now they have a place for training.

In the beginning of 2018, the statement was made to build a new training complex with an area of 85000 square feet with two rollers, which should be completed in 2020.

The project also included the construction of another office and retail building area of 60,000 square feet and ample Parking, occupies half of the site.

Members of the city Council and athletes from the area were very excited about this idea and noted clear benefits for the area where the rink is not enough. Was even published images of what the exterior will be possible arena.

But last month the application was filed for a rescheduling of the site with a proposal to place a two-storey building, which “will house production facility medical marijuana”, and the second two-storey building of trade-office appointment.

The application also referred to one-story office building and an additional one-story building for food and for trade. Then there is the proposal for construction of sports facilities or something like that.

Nearly 31000 square feet of the total area of 145000 square feet in the proposed development of the area is given under the plant for the production of marijuana, equipped with two laboratories, quarantine and clean areas, warehouses, office space, a room for security, and many others.

In the application for amendment of the zoning are the same company that was behind the original proposal for the construction of the rink: Bousfields Inc. by order of the Superview International Inc. and SRN Architects.

In the future, probably early next year, will be held a consultation meeting area residents on the proposal with Advisor Michael Thompson from Scarborough Centre.