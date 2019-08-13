The proposed method re-freeze the Arctic
Architects from Indonesia have proposed a plan that, in their opinion, will help to stop the rapid melting of the Arctic and the rise in Global sea level. They propose to create a submarine that will produce icebergs, according to Naked science.
According to the authors of the project, the submarine will dive to the bottom to collect sea water in a special tank, filtered from salt, and then freeze with wind turbines. This will make a small hexagonal icebergs that eventually will form new glaciers. For each iceberg will need about 2027 cubic meters of water. According to the plans, a fleet of submarines can help to restore the glaciers and will eventually return balance to the ecosystem.
“Our goal is the restoration of Arctic ecosystems, which has direct influence on global climate”, — said one of the authors of the project, the Indonesian designer Faris Radzak of Katakataka.
The architects admit that their plan may not stop global warming, but I think that it will keep the ecosystem of the Arctic and to neutralize the negative effects of climate change.
Last year researchers recorded a record warm winter in the Arctic. It is noted that the average temperature Oct-March in the region is -20 degrees Celsius. In the same year, on 20 February, the temperature never dropped below 0. Moreover, on February 24 at the northernmost point of Greenland the temperature reached 6 degrees Celsius. As the researchers note in the February temperature in the Arctic was higher than in Europe.