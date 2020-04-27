The proposed new way of obtaining unemployment benefits
Registration and payment unemployment in Ukraine during the quarantine went online.
This was announced at the Government portal.
It is reported that on the online portal of state services “Diya”, a new electronic service allowing to obtain the status of unemployed and to make payments from the comfort of home.
It is noted that to register and arrange payment by just 3 steps. To do this:
- To be authorized on the portal “Diya” with the help of electronic signature, identification Bank ID or Mobile ID.
- To fill out one application form (for this you need to prepare the passport, the document on education and employment history).
- To receive confirmation by e-mail or phone for the status of unemployed. Also after checking the statement can return on completion. In addition, there may come a reasoned refusal.
During quarantine the status of the unemployed is assigned on the first day after submission. After the lifting of restrictions consideration of the statements would be changed.
Also in the portal Diya plan to introduce functionality for unemployed direct communication with the Manager of the employment Service.