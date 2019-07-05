The Prosecutor asks to arrest the property of former President Viktor Yushchenko in the case of embezzlement (PHOTO)

The General Prosecutor of Ukraine asking the court to impose a lien on the property of former President Viktor Yushchenko. About this informed the Agency “Ukrainian news”.

“The investigator filed a petition,” – said the Agency interlocutor. According to him, it is about imposition of arrest on property, which is owned by Yushchenko, the list of property not given. Date of consideration of the application is not yet assigned. The case will be considered in Pechersky court.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine on 6 June opened a criminal case against Yushchenko, who is charged with embezzlement of state property at 540 million hryvnia ($20 million).

The indictment stated that Yushchenko, “acting on a prior agreement with a group of persons by abuse of official position, has possession of state property – a complex of buildings and structures of the tract “Mezhyhiria” and a house in the village of Novi Petrivtsi, the land on which it is located”, with a total value of 540 million USD. It was noted that the prosecution of ex-President charged in criminal proceedings initiated in 2015.

Yushchenko rejected the accusations of the Prosecutor General of involvement in the illegal privatization of Mezhyhirya. He assured that he would not escape or avoid the investigation and stated that the accusations have “no basis and no evidence.”