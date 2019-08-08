The Prosecutor General’s office of Kyrgyzstan opened a criminal case after the storming of the home of former President Atambaev (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Prosecutor General’s office of Kyrgyzstan opened a criminal case after the clashes at the residence of ex-President Almazbek Atambayev, RIA “news” in a press-service of the Supervisory authority.

“Supporters of the former President was armed resistance to authorities with weapons and other items. In addition, in order to obstruct the investigation was organized riots accompanied by violence. This fact registered in Unified register of crimes and misdemeanors on grounds of crimes under articles 264 (riots) and 266 (hooliganism) of the criminal code,” – said the Prosecutor’s office.

“The collected materials, also was in ERP on the grounds of articles 130 (murder), 39-130 (attempt to murder) and 355 (threat or violence against a representative of authorities) of the criminal code of the Kyrgyz Republic. In addition, 08.08.2019 informed on the fact of capture of the national security Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic as hostages by supporters of Atambaev, the material is registered in AIS ERP on the grounds of article 244 (a hostage situation),” – said the Prosecutor’s office.

Earlier Atambayev said that during the storming of his residence hurt people, and special forces used military weapons, and called on the security forces “not to shoot at their own people.” The ex-President also accused the government that its representatives are going to shoot civilians, to arrest him. However, the interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan says that law enforcement officers did not use firearms.

In turn, Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting of the congregation urgently to the security Council that Atambayev “brutally trampled on the Constitution and laws of the Kyrgyz Republic”, reports TASS. He noted that Kyrgyzstan is a state of law, the duty of which is to “ensure strict compliance with the requirements of the law for all citizens” Jeenbekov addressed to the members of the security Council, stressing “the need for fulfillment of all measures for the preservation of the rule of law, peace and security in the country, it was necessary to take urgent measures.” The frontier service of Kyrgyzstan has strengthened the protection of its facilities, at the same time, the checkpoints on the border are working as usual.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on June 27 voted for deprivation of state immunity and the status of the former President, which gives the possibility of bringing him to criminal responsibility. He is suspected of facilitating the redevelopment of land, corruption in the reconstruction of the Bishkek TPP, the illegal release from prison of the Chechen kingpin Aziz Batukaev, as well as illegal supply of coal to thermal power station of the capital and the illegal obtaining of land for construction of residential houses in the village of Koi Tash, Chui region. The lawyer of ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Slesarev said that the decision of deputies not conforming to the Constitution of the country.

As the former head of the Kyrgyz state, he is subjected to political persecution by the current leadership of the Republic, and all the accusations calls “nonsense.” The ex-President also assured that he has premium weapons and in the case of attempts to capture it will render armed resistance. Atambayev three times previously ignored an invitation to appear for questioning at the interior Ministry.

Wednesday evening special services of Kyrgyzstan have begun an operation to arrest Atambayev at his residence in the village of Koi-Tash 20 kilometers from the capital. They used against supporters of the former leader non-lethal weapons, they opened fire in response. The Supervisory authority clarify that as a result of collisions with various injuries in Chui and Bishkek territorial hospitals were admitted 47 people, including 22 employees of Committee of national security, two officers and 23 civilians. A member of the Committee of national security, died from a gunshot wound.

In addition, after the injuries received during the assault on the home of former President, went into a coma, the head of the Department of internal Affairs of Chui oblast of Kyrgyzstan Samat Kurmankulov. It is reported portal 24.kg with reference to press center of the Ministry of health of the country.

According to the Agency, the head of the Chui police Department smashed his head with a stone, the doctors performed the craniotomy. Kurmankulova condition is estimated as very heavy, now it is in resuscitation of scientific research center of traumatology and Orthopaedics, Bishkek.