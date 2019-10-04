The Prosecutor General’s office of Ukraine is conducting an audit of cases, which is featured in the company hunter Biden (PHOTO)

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Ryaboshapka informed about the audit of cases, which is featured in the company Burisma, the son of former Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden hunter Biden and Ukrainian oligarch Sergey Kurchenko. He said this on Friday at a briefing, the data which leads TASS.

According to Ryaboshapko, the Prosecutor General’s office conducts an audit of industries, which “have been closed or fragmented”, and also considering the question of revising the results of some investigations of violations of procedural law. “Such productions half a dozen” – he said, stressing that “the revision of Affairs continues,” and it is not pressed neither Ukrainian nor foreign policy, trying to influence the investigation.

Hunter Biden – the son of a rival trump in the presidential election of 2020, ex-Vice-President Joseph Biden – was part of the Board of Directors of Ukrainian gas company Burisma. And his father was the Vice President in charge of U.S.-Ukrainian relations.

The holding company is engaged in the exploration, production and sale of hydrocarbons, as well as provides maintenance services. Beneficiary of the group is ex-ecology Minister Mykola Zlochevsky, who at the end of 2014 left Ukraine after being charged with illegal enrichment. In the fall of 2016 from the website of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Ukraine has no information about its investigation on the initiative of the Prosecutor General, and in February 2018 Zlochevsky returned to the country.

The situation around Burisma Group was in the spotlight after a telephone conversation of the presidents of the USA and Ukraine Donald trump and Vladimir Zelensky, which an unnamed us intelligence official complained to the management. Opponents of trump claimed that the us leader sought from the Ukrainian colleagues, Vladimir Zelensky beginning of the investigation in relation to hunter Biden. Was published the transcript of a telephone conversation, and then the complaint itself.

The transcript confirmed that the trump was asked Zelensky to investigate the circumstances of the dismissal of former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin, investigate the activities of Burisma Group and the work of hunter Biden. The lawyer of the President of the USA Rudy Giuliani suggested that Biden Sr., as Vice-President of the United States, could exert pressure on Kiev to stop the investigation in relation to dealing with his son company.

Amid this scandal the attention of the American media have again brought the trip Biden in December 2013 in China. It was suggested that the Vice President’s son used his official visit to personal business interests.

The trump urged Ukraine and China to conduct a full investigation of the son of Joseph Biden. According to him, Biden has made removal of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the activities of hunter Biden’s, “and now you’re trying to make it look otherwise.”

He added that China “has already begun” such an investigation, but no details regarding the investigation in China has not led. “It is because China is cooperating with such people as Biden, they have for many years, there is a great deal, with which China is robbing US”, – said the American President.