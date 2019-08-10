The protest rally in Moscow came about 50 thousand people, the expense of the detainees is in the tens…
Continues in Moscow mass protest on Sakharov Avenue. Protesters demand respect for the law on elections to the Moscow city Duma, namely, to allow for the elections of independent candidates, who had earlier refused to register. The participants of the rally are for the termination of criminal prosecution and closure of criminal cases against participants in the July and August actions “For fair elections”.
According to the “white counter” on Sakharov Avenue were about 47 of 200 people (as of 15.30). Russian security forces claim that the protesters no more than 20 thousand.
Already there are the first detainees. According to the human rights initiative “OVD-info” in Moscow were detained six people, in a similar action in St.-Petersburg — 39 (according to protesters, police were already at least 50 people). Another six were arrested in Rostov.
Defiantly hard was the arrest in St. Petersburg. The participant was opposed by six security officials.
In St. Petersburg the tough of detention — in police buses for more than 50 people. Video: The North-West. MBH media pic.twitter.com/UXgCmp38JU
We will remind, the organizers of the rally, by submitting an entry to the event, calculated a maximum on 100 thousand participants. But a political expert Andrey Okara warns that the protests in Russia, though strong, but not enough to turn into a revolution and overthrow the government.
