The protesters blocked the Bloor Viaduct (PHOTO)

Those who travels on the Bloor Viaduct this morning may have had to seek alternative route as fighters against climate change blocked the bridge with high traffic, making it a venue for its protest.

In an attempt to draw public attention to the problem of climate crisis protesters who are a subsidiary of group Extinction, Rebellion, prevent drivers pass over the bridge.

Two groups of protesters block traffic on Broadview Avenue to the East and Castle Frank Road to the West.

One of the protesters, who identified himself as just Kevin, told reporters the following: “the organization Itself “Extinction of Rebellion” was based in the UK. Today, 7 October, begins the so-called Global Rebellion (Global uprising), which is a series of shares, non-violent, peaceful protests that are held worldwide to draw attention to the urgent problem of climate crisis.”

“I came here, took the day off from work and cause inconvenience to people by blocking traffic that is not in my nature, but if we pretend that everything is fine, we will never achieve our goals in the fight against climate change. And the stakes are very high. We have a very limited time when we can take meaningful action.”

Protests are taking place today in other canadian cities, including Halifax, Vancouver and Victoria.

“We need to take this seriously. We use scientific facts and what they tell us, absolutely awful,” said Kate Petrie, who joined the protest this morning.

Organizers in Toronto reported that they did not specify the duration of the demonstration.