The protesters chanted “Arrest him!” when the Shire mentioned Trudeau (PHOTO)

Supporters of the Conservative party at a rally in Richmond hill have begun to chant “Arrest him! Arrest him! Arrest him!” after the leader of the conservatives Andrew Scheer spoke about the Liberal party and corruption.

“When we form the government, I will conduct a forensic investigation of the scandal with his participation, to get to the bottom of what he did,”Scheer said, referring to liberal leader Justin Trudeau and the case of SNC-Lavalin.

The crowd began to chant “Arrest him!”

Realizing what was happening, the Shire suggested new slogans, “Vote against it!”

“Well, let’s — we’re going to get to the bottom of this scandal, we’re going to vote against it, said Shire. – Vote against it! Vote against him!”

Gathered new version also liked.

Individual supporters of the conservative party later said the journalist for Global National, that it was unpleasant to hear the cries of “Arrest him!”

The representative teams for holding the election campaign the conservative party told reporters the Global News that the rally in Richmond hill, which was attended by over 2,000 people, was the greatest of all time.

In his campaign, the Shire quite a lot of attention paid to the allegations liberal leader Justin Trudeau in ethical violations. Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Shire promised to impose huge penalties against politicians who violate the laws of Canada on ethics.

Cries from Saturday’s rally conservatives remind calls “Arrest her!” which supporters of U.S. President Donald trump addressed to Hillary Clinton during the presidential elections in 2016, when trump accused Clinton in the destruction of emails in the course of the investigation by the Congress.

In December 2016, chanting “Arrest her” was used against the Prime Minister of Alberta, Rachel Notley. At that time, several provincial and Federal politicians denounced such cries, calling them unacceptable.

Recent surveys have shown that in the rivalry between conservatives and liberals is very difficult to identify a favorite.

In response to the request of the Global News about the incident at the rally of the Shire, the representative of the liberal campaign Zita Astravas said, “We focused on were elected a government that will make life more affordable, to fight climate change, eliminate weapons from our streets and will not allow the Conservatives to cut funding”.

When the issue of shouting “Arrest him!” reminiscent of the situation with supporters of trump, who in unison called “Arrest her!” referring to Hillary Clinton, was addressed to the office of the Shire, from his press Secretary received email message, which said: “Mr. shear acknowledged that the cries of the small number of participants was incorrect and quickly fixed the situation by changing the slogan to “Vote against it!””.