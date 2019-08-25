The protesters formed a human chain in a show of unity with the people of Hong Kong (PHOTO)

As worldwide tensions around the conflict between China and the special administrative region of Hong Kong, protesters in Toronto, advocating a United front with the demonstrators of Hong Kong, once again decided to show their support.

About 50 people gathered this morning to form a human chain around Union Station, in a sign of unity with the people of Hong Kong.

Protesters shouted “Fight for freedom” and “Support Hong Kong”, holding hands, lined up in a single human chain.

The protest in Toronto is held along with others that currently take place in Hong Kong and in other countries, where protesters also form human chains in honor of the “30 anniversary of the Baltic way, when 2 million people have created a chain that is located on the territory of 3 countries in protest against the Soviet occupation,” according to CNN.

The conflict in Hong Kong and China started because of the controversial, now suspended of the draft law on extradition, which, as many have said, violates the civil liberties and rights of those in Hong Kong.

But then the fight turned into something more, as the protesters now demand democracy and political reforms.

No Chinese nationalist did not appear at today’s protest, unlike what was held a few days ago when many arrived in luxury cars.

Although many demonstrations related to the conflict, there had been cases of violence and battering, today’s protest was quiet and peaceful.