The prototype crossover Tesla Model Y detected normal Tesla
October 5, 2019
Looks like the car is almost ready and it will bomb.
The case of the Tesla (according to company representatives) are going great: sales of premium electric cars is growing worldwide at a record pace. A long-awaited crossover Model Y will surely make a splash in the most popular segment of the car market.
The prototype was first spotted on the roads of General use, and in motion!
The funny thing is that the shooting was carried out not specially trained car spy, and on-Board camera of another Tesla Model 3 serial. Truly these cameras will give us a lot of interesting stories!