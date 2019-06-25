The province has canceled the celebration of Canada Day in the Legislative Assembly (PHOTO)

Legislative Assembly of Ontario will no longer carry out the celebration of Canada Day, as the government decided to abandon the 10-year-old tradition in connection with a reduction in attendance.

Executive Director of communications, Premier of Doug Ford said that the government instead intends to invest about $ 80,000 for the provision of free access to attractions of the province.

Larissa Waller announced that the first 500 visitors free access to 10 of these places, including the Ontario science centre in Toronto, the Royal Botanical gardens in Burlington and the historic Fort William in thunder Bay.

She explained that the celebrations in the legislative Assembly at a cost of more than $400000, and the number of visitors was not large.

According to estimates, last year the event was attended by 5,000 people, whereas in 2009 this figure was 25 000.

Celebrating Canada Day in the legislative Assembly is from 1967 and includes the concert, a salute of 21 guns.