The province has reduced the deficit from $11.7 billion to $7.4 (PHOTO)

Ontario’s deficit currently stands at 7.4 billion dollars, which shows a clear decrease in comparison with that which was indicated in the spring budget, amounting to 11.7 billion dollars.

The government says that the deficit 2018-19 decreased due to higher than expected tax revenues and more efficient spending.

In 2019-20 year’s deficit, however, remains projected at $ 10.3 billion dollars.

Last year it spent less than expected for education, childhood and social services, the judicial system.

In today’s budget information is also stated that the disposable income of the population increased by 5.4 %.

The government stated that this is due to a number of factors, including raising the minimum wage the previous liberal government.