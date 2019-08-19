The province intends to fulfill the promise of reduced funding (PHOTO)

Loading...

Next year Ontario will produce the controversial reduction of municipal funding in relation to public health and child care.

Today at the meeting of the heads of municipalities in the Ottawa Premier Doug Ford needs to make a statement.

His office announced that Ford will announce the changes in financing effective from 1 January 2020.

The progressive conservative government attempted to impose funding cuts this year, but was forced to cancel them after the municipal authorities complained that their annual budgets have already been adopted.

In accordance with the new plan, all municipalities, including Toronto, will pay 30% of health care costs. According to the original plan of Toronto was recommended to cover 50% of the cost.

Starting January 1, 2020, municipalities will also have to contribute 20% of the cost of new places in kindergartens, which previously was fully funded by the province.

Also at the meeting in Ottawa, Ford will announce about changes to the funding of ground ambulance.

The progressive-conservative government stated that the reduction in funding is needed in order to cope with the deficit of the province at $ 11.7 billion.