The provincial government broke the law forbidding trade by quotas (PHOTOS)

The Ontario court ruled that the government of Premier Doug Ford violated the act when it refused a provincial system of trading quotas on emissions.

Two of the three judges of the Collegium of the regional court stated that the government violated provincial laws, so as not satisfied with the public consultation in respect of the decision to cancel the program on quotas of carbon emissions last year.

But also in the court decision States that the government is not obliged to return to this system.

Quebec and California are still engaged in a bilateral system of trade in quotas on emissions of hydrocarbons.