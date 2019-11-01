The PSA Group and the Alliance FCA began merger talks
The two largest automotive group want to join. French PSA Group owns the brands Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and Vauxhall. Italian-American FCA — Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Maserati, Lancia, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram.
A first round of negotiations was launched, 30 October 2019 this fact is officially confirmed by representatives of the PSA Group. According to the Wall Street Journal, we are talking about a fifty-fifty merger through exchange of shares. However, the final decision is still pending, and in the future may have other options for transaction.
In the case of a merger of the two companies on the world market will be a new car giant worth $ 46 billion, which ranks fourth in terms of production. At the head of a new Alliance will rise current CEO of the PSA Group, Carlos Tavares.
On the Russian car market, the upcoming merger of FCA and PSA is virtually no impact. The share of passenger cars of the future auto giant is not more than 1% of sales. A little more share in the segment of light commercial vehicles – 5%. After the merge, you can only hope for a slight decrease in car prices due to optimization of business processes in the company.
In late may, the Alliance, Fiat Chrysler tried to negotiate the merge with the French company Renault. The merger would be beneficial to both parties. Renault could learn the North American market, and the FCA has strengthened its position in Europe and gained access to electric technologies Renault. But the deal quickly stalled. The French side has demanded from FCA to earn the approval of Nissan, and to ensure the preservation of jobs in France and payment of dividends to the shareholders of Renault.