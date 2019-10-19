The PSA will expand the range of electric vans
The following year, the PSA Group will release a rechargeable version of its small commercial vans in two versions.
According to the automaker, electric vans — Peugeot Expert, Opel/Vauxhall Vivaro and Citroen Jumpy will be assembled on the PSA plant in Hardine, in the North of France. The power plant will be built at the plant Tremer in Eastern France. In this modification of the traditional internal combustion engine will be assembled exclusively at companies in Hardene and Luton, England. The French plant also assembles the Toyota Proace van. This summer, Toyota announced that next year will be released electric version.
Note that the market for electric vans remains small in Europe and diesel engines are dominant among buyers. Analysts predict a significant shift in the middle of the 2020-ies, as stricter emission standards, more and more municipalities are limiting diesel fuel in an attempt to reduce air pollution.
Xavier Peugeot, Director of light commercial vehicles PSA Group, said that the entire lineup of vans PSA will have an electric version by 2021. The large vans of the group — Peugeot Boxer and Citroen Jumper — is converted into electricity with the help of a Turkish partner.
All commercial vehicles of the group will move to the platform EMP2 PSA group, which was designed to work with electric or classical units. Electric cars will be available with a power reserve of 200 km, with a battery of 50 kWh , and also in a version with a cruising range of 300 km, with a battery 75 kW/h.