The public sector of the economy continued to shrink — Korrespondent.net

The share of state sector in the economy of Ukraine in January-March 2020 dropped to 11.8% compared to 12.2% for the January to September 2019. On Wednesday, July 8, reported the Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture.
The number of state-owned companies and state-owned enterprises during the reporting period amounted to 4.2% of the total. They accounted for 10.2% of the total net income of enterprises and companies in the first quarter.
The value of non-current and current assets of state-owned enterprises and state-owned companies accounted for 21% of the total amount in Ukraine.
We will remind, earlier the head of the state property Fund Dmytro Sennichenko said that privatization is to be 1000 state enterprises, still 1178 state-owned enterprises plan to liquidate.
