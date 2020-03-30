The published list of products, which the Ukrainians have stocked up on a quarantine
The Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture promontorio stocks of socially significant products in commercial networks and determined that during the quarantine, the citizens of Ukraine most frequently buy flour, butter and chicken meat.
About this on his page in Facebook wrote Deputy Chairman of the Department Taras Vysotsky.
According to the study, in the period from 18 to 26 March, the residents of Ukraine often turned chicken. The demand for this type of meat has increased by 25% compared to the average daily consumption in March.
49 % more likely to have started to buy wheat flour 40% butter, 17% eggs.
Buckwheat and sugar have become more popular among Ukrainians in quarantine only 2 and 3%, respectively.
Vysotsky said that for the most part of food products the situation with the presence in stores positive. According to him, to ensure the flow of sufficient wheat flour to the Ukrainian market, the Ministry of economy took the decision to sell wheat to the Agrarian Fund and SFGCU.