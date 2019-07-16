The quality of nighttime sleep depends on the proximity of the smartphone to the person
The closer the phone to the sleeping person, the worse the quality of a night’s sleep, made sure scientists from the UAE.
Researchers from the University of Sharjah stated that the close presence of the mobile phone to the man during sleep spoils the quality of a night’s rest, contributing to the lack of sleep and neurological exhaustion. Their study, writes the newspaper The National, which refers to the scientific results published in the journal Sleep Medicine.
Researchers surveyed 500 people living in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and al ain. In the result, researchers found:
Also, the study showed the deterioration in the quality of night sleep were observed in those people who used their gadgets very intense.
“Active smartphone users fall into a vicious cycle of lack of sleep and as a result quickly acquire dependence on excessive consumption of caffeine, which only aggravates the problem. It is noteworthy that the harm caused not only mobile phones but also devices for sleep monitoring, which require installation in the vicinity of a person during sleep,” — said the scientists.