The quarantine use: Nikon made a free online course on photography
The course will be open until the end of April, according to “Iodine.Media.”
The photographic equipment company Nikon has joined the global trend to open free access to various training lessons. On the website of the brand can now be free to watch a course on photography, which used to cost $250.
The course consists of 10 videoroll. This educational lectures and workshops from a professional photographer. Duration from 15 minutes to an hour.
The theme of the course is landscape shots, macro photography, music videos, and even pictures of the kids. In order to revise a course, you must go through a quick registration, without binding the Bank card.
“We continue to be encouraged by the way the Nikon community expresses its creativity, despite these unprecedented circumstances. What we see: no matter what, the work never stops,” — said in a statement on Twitter.
“To help you get inspired, we want you to join us on #CreatorsHour to relax and celebrate their own creativity. We will hold live discussions, suggest you try new shooting techniques, share tips from professionals and much more!
“All courses Online free Nikon School in April, so you can continue to learn and develop at home the entire month”, — stated in the message.
Who here dreamed of becoming a photographer?
