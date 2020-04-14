The quarterfinals and semifinals of the Champions League and LES will not return matches: UEFA aims to finish the season
The European club Association (ECA) and UEFA agreed on how to finish a competition, according to Cadena Ser.
It is planned to resume the current season in August after completing all the national Championships.
It is assumed that the quarterfinals and semifinals will take place within a single match on a neutral stadium, and the new season starts in September.
This decision must be approved by the UEFA Executive Committee , which will soon be convened, the newspaper notes.
Recall that a place in the 1/4 finals of the Champions League already won the “Paris St Germain”, “Atletico”, “Leipzig” and “Atalanta”.
Earlier, the Belgian virologist said that the current football season impossible to finish.
Note that the main football body of Europe provided the national Association of the time until 3 August to complete the season in their respective leagues.