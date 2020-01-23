The Queen of violin: Assia Akhat will perform in the United States hits the world with a modern interpretation
Queen of the violin, unsurpassed Ukrainian violinist Assia Akhat, continues its North American tour. She will perform the world’s greatest hits in a new modern twist, accompanied by the band, great vocalists and unsurpassed Freedom Ballet.
The audience will hear songs from the albums A Music Extravaganza and is ALL–IN, the producer of which is a 16-time winner of “Grammy” Humberto Gathic working with Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Barbara Streisand, Mariah Carey and other world stars.
Assia Akhat will perform in such U.S. cities:
- January 23 — Miami (FL);
- January 26 — Sacramento (CA);
- January 28 — San Francisco (CA);
- 31 January — San Diego (CA).
“For me the most important thing is to see happy people in the room with the first sounds of our show. Differently and can not be, because on our show stage with the performers and the audience unite in a single great joy and love. We sing and dance together. Come with your family and bring your friends because it will sound the most favorite in the world music from the 1960s until today! Become a part of our show and our family!” says Assia Akhat.
Assia Akhat played on one stage with artists like Kurt Elling, Chris Botti, Eric Serra, Jean Luc Ponty, Pierre Blanchard, Vadim Repin has performed at the legendary jazz club Blue Note. Her songs If only tonight and Fiesta in San Juan for the first time in the history of Ukrainian show business took first place in the American Billboard.
Guests will hear the world hits such as Mamma Mia, Volare, Twist Again, Somebody to Love, I am Your Fire, I will Survive and Can’t Stop the Feeling.
Please note! For technical reasons, the concert by Asiya Ahat in Los Angeles canceled.