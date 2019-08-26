The question price — $ 32 billion: Indonesia decided to transfer the capital
Indonesia decided to move the capital from Jakarta to the island of Borneo. A new city built from scratch. It is expected that large scale relocation will begin after 2020, will span four to five years and will cost 32 billion dollars.
The current capital of the state of Jakarta — recognized as inappropriate place for the administrative offices and control centers. The city is already home to more than 30 million people, the population density has become critical — to the square kilometer, the crowd of 15 thousand inhabitants. Each year the fleet of the city updated for 10 thousand vehicles, and the metropolis suffers from constant congestion and smog. The city lacks drinking water. Moreover, Jakarta is gradually disappearing into the sea — part of the territory of the city is located in the lowlands and becoming more and more drops.
The new capital will be located in the Eastern part of Borneo island for 1400 km from Jakarta. Yet Borneo is an oasis of wildlife, the habitat of orangutans, tropical forests and large deposits of coal. The great advantage of Borneo that this island is much lower seismic hazard and the occurrence of natural disasters.
It is planned that new capital will move about a half million people. To be functional, you will need a territory at least 30-40 thousand hectares.
We will remind, after power change in Ukraine is also talking about moving the capital. The astrologer suggested to the city that will be able to cope with the capital’s functions better than Kiev.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter