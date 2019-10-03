The rabbit is so fond of basketball, what was the world record holder
Animal named Bini, who lives in California (USA) together with a loving owner Shai Hazor, now boasts the title of world champion.
Shay said that at some point noticed that the favorite game of Bini is to put the ball in the box. The man thought — is it possible to train a rabbit to he would hold the ball in the basketball Hoop.
Training went so well that after a while the owner-eared basketball lover has contacted the representatives of the Guinness Book of records. Bini was given one minute, and he managed to put the ball into a miniature Hoop seven times.
The owner is very proud of his pet, because he since the childhood liked to read the annual editions of the Guinness Book of records.