The raccoon was embarrassing trying to eat the contents of canned food
Fortunately, the animal helped.
I want to believe that now this raccoon will be around the cans side, because familiarity with one of them nearly cost him too much, reports 120.su.
Apparently, the animal found a discarded jar and attracted by a delicious smell, stuck my head in there.
What happened next, let me guess — Bank firmly stuck on the head of the animal, and the fate of his characters, the big fear, if the poor fellow caught the eyes of the staff of the local animal protection society.
The raccoon was taken to the wildlife Center in Oconomowoc (Wisconsin, USA), and the vets immediately realized that you have to reassure the patient with a tranquilizer dart, which was done.
The Bank successfully removed, after which the doctors with relief realized that she graced the animal’s head not too long — the neck was abrasions, and the raccoon if you were dehydrated and hungry, not much. It is reported that the patient a few days to keep under observation, and then released into the wild.