The race: Democrat offered to give every American $1,000 a month
The US government should be free to issue every adult American citizen on a monthly basis at $1 million, appropriate the necessary funds can be obtained through taxation of major corporations. This was stated by businessman Andrew young during the first televised debates the presidential candidates of the Democrats. They were held in Miami (Florida), writes TASS.
As noted by Yang, some American technology corporations, such as online retailer Amazon, “in fact, do not pay taxes.” “We need to have Americans benefited from all the innovations,” — says the businessman.
According to young, through taxation of American corporations can be found in the billions of dollars that it offers without any conditions to give adult Americans. He stressed that this measure would “stimulate the local economy” and create “millions of jobs”. “Our population would be healthier, including mentally,” said Yang.
The businessman is not among the favorites of the race among Democrats. The level of support among voters, according to the results of public opinion polls in recent weeks did not exceed 2%.
- The first debate of politicians seeking the nomination of the presidential candidate of the Democratic party in the elections of 2020 in the United States, took place in one of the cultural centers of Miami. The debate was attended by 10 political leaders: Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren, Senator from new Jersey Cory Booker, former Congressman from Texas, Beto O’rourke, a Senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar, Congresswoman from Hawaii Tulsi Ms. Gabbard, Governor of Washington, Jay Margie reiger, mayor of new York bill de Blasio, Congressman from Ohio, Tim Ryan, former Congressman from Maryland John Delaney, former head of the Department of housing and urban development in the Obama administration Julian Castro. The participants discussed the topics of healthcare, foreign policy, border with Mexico.
- More applause broke Elizabeth Warren (Senator from Massachusetts). Polls show that Warren is one of the most popular politicians among Democrats.
- The evening of 18 June, the trump officially announced the beginning of his campaign.
- 59th U.S. presidential election will be held on 3 November 2020. The first meetings of party activists during the upcoming presidential campaign will be held in Iowa in early February, 2020. The Democratic Convention, which will nominate a presidential candidate, will be held from 13 to 16 July 2020 in Milwaukee (Wisconsin). Republicans will hold their Convention from 24 to 27 August 2020, in Charlotte (North Carolina).
- At the moment, trump is one of the two presidential candidates from the Republican party, a competition he tries to make a former Governor of Massachusetts William weld; for the right to be nominated from the Democratic party are fighting 24 candidates, of which the best known are former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders.