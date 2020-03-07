The ranking of States with the highest and lowest difference in tax burden for rich and poor
The new tax rules come into force this year, and taxpayers are probably wondering what this means for them and their finances. However, people often confuse terms related to taxes, such as tax rate and tax burden, says GOBankingRates.
The tax rate is the percentage of income that an individual or company must pay. It can vary greatly depending on income. Tax burden is total taxes, including state and local taxes.
Unfortunately, in different parts of the country, the difference in tax burden is significant, when it comes to richest and poorest residents in each state.
To see the difference in the tax burden in the United States, GOBankingRates analyzed the survey 2018, conducted by the U.S. census Bureau to find out average annual income of richest and poorest residents in each state. This study used internal calculator income tax. It is important to note that property tax was not included due to inconsistent data.
In this study it was found the lowest and highest difference in tax burden for single people, not for those who is married and is filing a joint return.
The richest residents of the state will always have a greater tax burden. But still they have much more money than the poorest residents. This means that every dollar paid in taxes is a burden for the poorest residents.
For example, if the tax burden of the state for those who submit a single application is 27,50%, this does not mean that the richest people pay 27,50% more than the poorest. This number means that they pay 27,50% more of their income than the poorest.
The difference in the tax burden for the richest and poorest citizens of different States:
Oregon
Single tax for the richest
- The average annual income of the richest: $198 794
- Total taxes paid: $58 126
- Tax burden: 29,24%
The single tax for the poorest
- The average annual income of the poorest: $13 802
- Total taxes paid: $240
- Tax burden: 1,74%
The difference in the tax burden: 27,50%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the richest)
- The average annual income of the richest: $198,794
- Total taxes paid: $45,401
- Tax burden: of 22.84%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the poorest)
- The average annual income of the poorest : $13,802
- Total taxes paid: $0
- Tax burden: 0%
The difference in the tax burden: of 22.84%
Delaware
Single tax for the richest
- The average annual income of the richest: $213,499
- Total taxes paid: $58,001
- Tax burden: for 27.17%
The single tax for the poorest
- The average annual income of the poorest: $15,259
- Total taxes paid: $329
- Tax burden: 2,16%
The difference in the tax burden: of 25.01%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the richest)
- The average annual income of the richest: $213,499
- Total amount of taxes paid: $45,197
- Tax burden: 21,17%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the poorest)
- The average annual income of the poorest: $15,259
- Total taxes paid: $0
- Tax burden: 0%
The difference in the tax burden: 21,17%
Montana
Single tax for the richest
- The average annual income of the richest: $176,049
- Total taxes paid: $44,467
- Tax burden: 25,26%
The single tax for the poorest
- The average annual income of the poorest: $12,738
- Total taxes paid: $62
- Tax burden: 0.49 percent
The difference in the tax burden: 24,77%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the richest)
- The average annual income of the richest: $176,049
- Total taxes paid: $34,957
- Tax burden: 19,86%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the poorest)
- The average annual income of the poorest: $12,738
- Total taxes paid: $0
- Tax burden: 0%
The difference in the tax burden: 19,86%
New Hampshire
Single tax for the richest
- The average annual income of the richest: $228,783
- Total taxes paid: $61,827
- Tax burden: of 27.02%
The single tax for the poorest
- The average annual income of the poorest: $18,366
- Total taxes paid: $925
- Tax burden: 5.04% of the
The difference in the tax burden: 21,98%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the richest)
- The average annual income of the richest: $228,783
- Total taxes paid: $47,620
- Tax burden: 20,81%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the poorest)
- The average annual income of the poorest: $18,366
- Total taxes paid: $0
- Tax burden: 0%
The difference in the tax burden: 20,81%
Hawaii
Single tax for the richest
- The average annual income of the richest: $237,510
- Total taxes paid: $80,888
- Tax burden: 34,06%
The single tax for the poorest
- The average annual income of the poorest: $17,148
- Total taxes paid: $2,110
- Tax burden: 12,31%
The difference in tax burden drop: 21.75%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the richest)
- The average annual income of the richest: $237,510
- Total taxes paid: $63,257
- Tax burden: 26,63%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the poorest)
- The average annual income of the poorest: $17,148
- Total taxes paid: $1,496
- Tax burden: 8,72%
The difference in the tax burden: 17,91%
New Jersey
Single tax for the richest
- The average annual income of the richest: $282,085
- Total taxes paid: $92,076
- Tax burden: 32,64%
The single tax for the poorest
- The average annual income of the poorest: $16,332
- Total taxes paid: $1,905
- Tax burden: 11,67%
The difference in the tax burden: of 20.97%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the richest)
- The average annual income of the richest: $282,085
- Total taxes paid: $69,925
- Tax burden: of 24.79%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the poorest)
- The average annual income of the poorest: $16,332
- Total taxes paid: $1,344
- Tax burden: of 8.78%
The difference in the tax burden: 16,01%
CA
Single tax for the richest
- The average annual income of the richest : $264,593
- Total taxes paid: $95,002
- Tax burden: of 35.90%
The single tax for the poorest
- The average annual income of the poorest: $15,015
- Total taxes paid: $2,405
- Tax burden: of 16.02%
The difference in the tax burden: 19,88%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the richest)
- The average annual income of the richest : $264,593
- Total taxes paid: $73,585
- Tax burden: of 27.81%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the poorest)
- The average annual income of the poorest: $15,015
- Total taxes paid: $2,095
- Tax burden: 13,95%
The difference in the tax burden: of 13.86%
Il
Single tax for the richest
- The average annual income of the richest: $228,305
- Total taxes paid: $69,291
- Tax burden: 30,35%
The single tax for the poorest
- The average annual income of the poorest: $13,529
- Total taxes paid: $1,713
- Tax burden: 12,66%
The difference in the tax burden: 17,69%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the richest)
- The average annual income of the richest: $228,305
- Total taxes paid: $55,143
- Tax burden: 24,15%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the poorest)
- The average annual income of the poorest: $13,529
- Total taxes paid: $1,514
- Tax burden: 11,19%
The difference in the tax burden: 12,96%
New York
Single tax for the richest
- The average annual income of the richest: $264,181
- Total taxes paid: $89,899
- Tax burden: 34,03%
The single tax for the poorest
- The average annual income of the poorest: $12,552
- Total taxes paid: $2,104
- Tax burden: of 16.76%
The difference in the tax burden: 17,27%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the richest)
- The average annual income of the richest: $264,181
- Total taxes paid: $70,968
- Tax burden: 26,86%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the poorest)
- The average annual income of the poorest: $12,552
- Total taxes paid: $2,055
- Tax burden: 16.37% of
The difference in the tax burden: of 10.49%
FL
Single tax for the richest
- The average annual income of the richest: $200,408
- Total taxes paid: $47,781
- Tax burden: 23,84%
The single tax for the poorest
- The average annual income of the poorest: $12,439
- The total amount paid in taxes: $1,240
- Tax burden: of 9.97%
The difference in the tax burden: 13,87%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the richest)
- The average annual income of the richest: $200,408
- Total taxes paid: $36,829
- Tax burden: 18,38%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the poorest)
- The average annual income of the poorest: $12,439
- Total taxes paid: $1,216
- Tax burden: 9,78%
The difference in the tax burden: 8,60%
North Dakota
Single tax for the richest
- The average annual income of the richest: $178,089
- Total taxes paid: $40,208
- Tax burden: 22,58%
The single tax for the poorest
- The average annual income of the poorest: $13,882
- Total taxes paid: $1,300
- Tax burden: 9,37%
The difference in the tax burden: 13,21%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the richest)
- The average annual income of the richest: $178,089
- Total taxes paid: $31,336
- Tax burden: 17,60%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the poorest)
- The average annual income of the poorest: $13,882
- Total taxes paid: $1,132
- Tax burden: 8,16%
The difference in the tax burden: 9,44%
Washington
Single tax for the richest
- The average annual income of the richest: $231,623
- Total amount of taxes paid: $61,129
- Tax burden: of 26.39%
The single tax for the poorest
- The average annual income of the poorest: $16,329
- Total taxes paid: $2,195
- Tax burden: 13,44%
The difference in the tax burden: 12,95%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the richest)
- The average annual income of the richest: $231,623
- Total taxes paid: $47,220
- Tax burden: 20, and 39%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the poorest)
- The average annual income of the poorest: $16,329
- Total taxes paid: $1,782
- Tax burden: of 10.91%
The difference in the tax burden: of 9.48%
Tn
Single tax for the richest
- The average annual income of the richest: $183,902
- Total taxes paid: $47,303
- Tax burden: 25,72%
The single tax for the poorest
- The average annual income of the poorest: $11,614
- Total taxes paid: $1,483
- Tax burden: 12,77%
The difference in the tax burden: 12,95%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the richest)
- The average annual income of the richest: $183,902
- Total taxes paid: $37,605
- Tax burden: 20,45%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the poorest)
- The average annual income of the poorest: $11,614
- Total taxes paid: $1,483
- Tax burden: 12,77%
The difference in the tax burden: a 7.68%
Louisiana
Single tax for the richest
- The average annual income of the richest: $179,163
- Total taxes paid: $51,499
- Tax burden: 28,74%
The single tax for the poorest
- The average annual income of the poorest: $9,663
- Total taxes paid: $1,557
- Tax burden: of 16.11%
The difference in the tax burden: 12,63%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the richest)
- The average annual income of the richest: $179,163
- Total taxes paid: $40,537
- Tax burden: 22,63%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the poorest)
- The average annual income of the poorest: $9,663
- Total taxes paid: $1,557
- Tax burden: of 16.11%
The difference in the tax burden: 6.52 per cent
Nevada
Single tax for the richest
- The average annual income of the richest: $190,962
- Total taxes paid: $46,646
- Tax burden: 24,43%
The single tax for the poorest
- The average annual income of the poorest: $13,814
- Total taxes paid: $1,746
- Tax burden: 12,64%
The difference in the tax burden: 11,79%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the richest)
- The average annual income of the richest: $190,962
- Total taxes paid: $36,487
- Tax burden: 19,11%
Joint tax for the spouses (for the poorest)
- The average annual income of the poorest: $13,814
- Total taxes paid: $1,585
- Tax burden: 11,47%
The difference in the tax burden: 7,64%
