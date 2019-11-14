The ranking of the most friendly towards immigrants of American cities
City of the Midwest were leaders in supporting immigrants. Chicago is a leader and sets the standards, writes USA Today.
Study group New American Economy is engaged in dealing with comprehensive immigration reform. Wednesday, November 13, it published its second annual ranking of cities in which to evaluate the level of support for immigrants in the 100 largest cities in the country. This year, Chicago took the first place, and then CHULA Vista, California; Jersey city and San Francisco.
“We are very proud that Chicago was the most hospitable city in America for immigrants and refugees. This rating reflects the passion and dedication of officials and community members across the city who have come together to stand up and fight for the rights of our communities of immigrants and refugees,” said Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.
To determine how cities create the conditions for immigrants, use the 51 factor.
Andrew lim, Director of quantitative research said that Chicago this year came in first place, because the city has created an inclusive framework and adopted a policy of supporting undocumented immigrants and DACA recipients. However, as in other major cities, Chicago was not able to provide access to affordable housing and income equality.
According to estimates of the city, immigrants make up more than one-fifth of the population of Chicago. In 2016, immigrants earned nearly $ 17 billion in income and paid $ 6 billion in taxes. In the same year in Chicago there were about 20,000 people eligible for DACA.
The windy city has long been considered a safe haven for immigrant communities. In 2016, the then-mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the Chicago city shelter, later challenged the administration’s attempt to trump to deny Federal financing of the cities of refuge. In recent years the city has created a new legal defense Fund and a task force was established to coordinate policies relating to immigrants and refugees.
Chicago not the only city in the Midwest, which has achieved great progress in the development of support policies for immigrants. Cleveland, Milwaukee and Toledo among cities, whose results are the most improved from last year.
“Cities of the Midwest really active in this matter. This is largely due to their own economic development plans. Many cities in the Midwest struggled with loss of population, so they do encourage people to stay in these cities or come from afar,” said lim.
In small cities such as Jacksonville, Florida, Norfolk, Virginia, and Saint-Petesburg, Florida, the researchers reported a smaller gap in terms of home ownership, health insurance and educational level between immigrants and people born in the United States.
Researchers say that many of the leading cities have implemented policies aimed at immigrants. Dozens of has an office for the status of immigrants, and more than half manage or support programs for entrepreneurship that serve immigrants. Others have issued municipal IDs to increase the access of immigrants to social services, creating foundations for legal protection for immigrants facing deportation, and provide services that support immigrants in the naturalization process.
24 the welcoming city this year:
- Chicago, Illinois
- CHULA Vista, California
- Jersey city, new Jersey
- San Francisco, California
- Baltimore, Maryland
- New York, new York
- Anaheim, CA / Newark, NJ / San Jose, California
- Los Angeles, California / Portland, Oregon
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Washington, D.C.
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Cincinnati, Ohio / Greensboro, NC / San Diego, California
- Seattle, Washington
- Detroit, Michigan
- Fremont, California / riverside, California / Sacramento, California
- Irvine, California
- Albuquerque, new Mexico / Milwaukee, Wisconsin / Oakland, California