The ranking of the most harmful of cheese
Dairy products contain many vitamins and minerals, are a source of protein and overall benefit. But there are always exceptions, such as certain types of cheeses can be harmful.
Recent studies have shown that high-quality cheese in moderation is not harmful to the health of the cardiovascular system, despite the high fat content in this product. Really dangerous cheese – processed.
Let’s start with the fact that most manufacturers produce processed cheese based on vegetable fats and dairy products they have not much in common. In addition, these cheeses are full of various chemical additives. Use them quite a bit, but the calorie and fat content high. Therefore, to get involved in such cheeses are not recommended to anyone.
But the danger may be and noble cheeses. For example, cheeses with mold should not be given to children under five years and their best to avoid pregnant women and those with diseases of the gastrointestinal tract.
The fact that the cheeses are made with a special bacteria and are not always digestive system is ready for such a test. Cheese can cause unpleasant symptoms, and in rare cases even poisoning.
The danger of the cores are salty cheeses. Some cheeses ripen in brine and so in the end in them is high salt content. Such cheeses should be used with caution to treat those who suffer from high blood pressure and those who have been advised to limit salt intake.