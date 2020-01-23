The ranking of the most healthy and unhealthy States of America
States with the healthiest people are concentrated in the Northern half of the United States and the West coast. This is evidenced by the annual report of the American health rating prepared by the United health Foundation, reports Fox Business.
United health Foundation analyzed the 50 States according to five main categories, including social and environmental factors, regional policies in the field of health and preventive care, clinical care and outcomes in health which follow from the previous four.
Was used a composite index of more than 30 indicators to compile an annual report on the health of populations throughout the state, which ultimately helped the organization define the healthy and unhealthy States.
In addition, the report outlines the definition of health the world health organization as “a state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”
The healthiest state in the US is Vermont, which, according to the American health rankings, up from 20th place in 1990 to first place in 2019. Over the past 15 years the state has reduced air pollution by 47%, the number of fine particles per cubic meter fell from 9.7 to 5.1 micrograms. Moreover, inequality in the health status of the residents of Vermont declined from 49% in 1990 to 17.4% last year. Other strengths highlighted in the report include a low level of chlamydia, violent crime and a low percentage of uninsured residents.
According to the Agency for administrative matters for the 2019 fiscal year, with the exception of December (for which data has not yet been published), Vermont has received more than 955 million dollars. due to a General medical insurance premiums. Also, more than 113 million dollars came from taxes and fees on health care that were collected in the period from January 2019 to November 2019.
The median household income in Vermont is 60 076 dollars, according to the Bureau of census of the U.S. population, which is close to the national average of 61 937 dollars. In addition, according to independent researchers from the Commonwealth Foundation, the average size of contributions for medical care per family in the state is 4 996 dollars.
When it comes to those who have government-funded health insurance plans, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services do not have updated data as they are collected on a quinquennial basis. However, the Agency found that in 2015 Vermont reported health expenditure in the amount of just over $ 5.7 million.
Other States, ranked in the top ten ranking in America’s health care: Massachusetts, Hawaii, Connecticut, Utah, new Hampshire, Minnesota, new Jersey, Washington and Colorado.
According to the American health rankings, the most unhealthy state is Mississippi, which from 1990 to 2019 was held on the 50th place. Since 1993, Mississippi has increased from 9.6% to 21% incidence of babies with low birth weight. Over the past five years, cases of premature death increased by 7%.
In addition to diabetes and obesity in the state increased and premature mortality. Among other problems noted in the report include high levels of mortality from cardiovascular disease and the percentage of children living in poverty.
According to the Legislative budget office Mississippi, in the 2019 financial year, Mississippi has collected 166 million dollars. on health care that exceeded the expectations of the state for 30,5 million dollars.
The median household income in Mississippi is 43 567 dollars, according to the Bureau of census of the U.S. population, which is 18 $ 370 less than the national average. According to the Commonwealth Foundation, the average size of contributions for medical care per family in the state is 5 us $ 133 per ton, which is only $ 137. more than paying workers in Vermont. But in combination with lower average income in Mississippi cost of medical insurance is significant.
Mississippi is also surpassed Vermont in spending on government-funded health insurance plans. The centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services found that in 2015, Mississippi reported on the health care costs of more than $ 21.5 million dollars.
Complete the ranking of the most unhealthy States in the U.S. South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Alabama, Arkansas and Louisiana. Indiana was the only state in the Midwest, got a list of the most unhealthy States.
At the national level the health situation as follows. Since 2012, Smoking among adults has declined from 24% to 16.1%, however, obesity among adults increased to 30.9 percent from 11 percent, and diabetes among adults has increased to 15% from 9.5%.
Over the past three years the number of drug-related deaths increased by 37% from 14% — to 19.2 deaths per 100,000 people. Compared to the American health rankings for 2007 is 104% more.
The environmental conditions improved, as air pollution decreased by 36% since 2003, while violent crime decreased by 50% since 1993. Over the past four years the number of people with mental disorders increased from 11% to 13%.
Over the past 29 years, infant mortality declined by 43 percent — from 10.2 to 5.8 deaths per 1,000 live births.
The average American spends more than 11 000 dollars a year on healthcare, accounting for 17.7 percent of U.S. GDP, according to estimates in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. By 2027, the U.S. reached nearly 6 trillion dollars of health care costs.