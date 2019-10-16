The rapper Timati was born the son learned the name of the baby
Russian rapper and producer Timur Yunusov, better known as Timati became a father for the second time in his life.
About the artist, who denied entry to Ukraine, he wrote in Instagram.
The boy was named Ratmir
Also Timothy posted a photo where he is holding the baby.
“Yunusov Ratmir Timurovich. 16.10.19 Moscow”, signed Timothy your post.
The mother of the child model Anastasia Reshetova, which also noted the event photography on his page in Instagram.
“Yunusov Ratmir Timurovich, welcome to this world! Our long-awaited son”, — she wrote.
Recall that Timothy also has a five year old daughter from another model — Alena Shishkova.
who works in the company of Timothy. Then the Ukrainian singer admitted that in love and happy, and has published photos with it, intriguing the audience.
