The rat won the cat and turned it into flight
October 8, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the Turkish city of Istanbul passers-by filmed on video, like a rat chased the cat that’d eat it.
The footage shows as black, tan and white cat sees a rat running along a dark street. She decides to attack her, jumping to the side of the rodent and grabs him by the tail. However, instead of giving up, the rat suddenly darting at the cock and hisses at him.
Startled the cat retreats, and rodent runs away, hiding in the crack in the wall of a nearby building. Behind the scenes is heard the laughter of the passerby who shot the video.