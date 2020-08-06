The rate of ‘Beneficial virus’ and the drawing lesson in Russian: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (August 7-9)
What: Online course “Stellar astronomy”
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 August
Where: Online
Read more: Stellar astronomy is one of the branches of modern astronomy that studies the composition, structure, dynamics and evolution of stellar populations in our and other galaxies. Feature of stellar astronomy is the study of General properties of large ensembles of objects and multidimensional relationships between their different characteristics: spatial distribution, properties, orbits, age, origin and chemical composition.
In stellar astronomy are widely used statistical methods of description and analysis of the data. Many of the methods developed in stellar astronomy are also used in extragalactic astronomy. Stellar astronomy is based on a large set of characteristics of stars, star clusters and other objects, mainly derived from observations. Some of them will be discussed in this course.
Cost: Free
What: Course on “genes”
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 August
Where: Online
Read more: All living things, including ourselves, is ultimately the product of genes. And genes are a kind of recipe, written as DNA sequences. Genes “work”, or expressed, and the encoded products, proteins perform multiple functions within cells, as outside of it. In the cell are billions of proteins encoded by the tens of thousands of genes. Proteins specifically interact with each other due to their physico-chemical properties and three-dimensional shapes.
In this course, you will learn how understanding how genes work, allows you to get closer to “genomic medicine”, which will allow you to edit and correct DNA sequence of specific genes and restore the protein interaction disrupted by a mutation.
Cost: Free
What: As the nano-objects are changing the world of technology
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 August
Where: Online
Read more: On this course you will learn about the unique properties of nano-objects, development of new materials and light control, environmentally friendly technologies, devices for studies of single atoms and molecular electronics, the properties of nanostructures, advanced electron microscopes and flexible electronics and graphene properties, new types of liquid crystal displays and digital electronics.
Cost: Free
What: Course “which is made Of robots”
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 August
Where: Online
Read more: Robots to perform research work in production, fight and treat people. Some companies have a Department RR — robotic resources. What made the new companions of man, how they function and how they will change our lives? Real scientists, not science fiction talk about it in this course.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about alcoholism and its treatment
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 August
Where: Online
Read more: There are several approaches to understanding alcoholism. Usually, we understand by this term a spectrum of disorders related to alcohol. On the one hand, alcoholism is a state when people are physically dependent on alcohol drink every day, and if they stop drinking, they have symptoms of alcohol withdrawal syndrome: high blood pressure, anxiety, tremors, and changes in sensory perception. In this course you will learn about the treatment of alcoholism, the habit of drinking and effects of alcohol on the brain.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Useful viruses”
When: Friday-Sunday, 7-9 August
Where: Online
More info: the Viruses are afraid of: we can’t see them, but they make us sick. We perceive the virus as a threat, but they played a key role in the evolution of life on Earth, and many functions of the body we received thanks to viral genes in our DNA. Modern viruses are training our immune system, and scientists use them to treat disease and create energy efficient materials. On this course you will know how and what are in the viruses. How many viruses living in the human body? As the immune system is protected from virus threats? What viruses are actually harmful and which are useful? And what are the threats?
Cost: Free
What: a drive-in movie/”Black Panther”
When: Friday, 7 August, 20:30
Where: Center of Hope 9550 Crenshaw Boulevard Inglewood, CA 90305
Read more: thousands of years ago, five African tribes fought for a meteorite containing the vibranium. One of the soldiers swallowed “heart-shaped herb,” which was struck metal, and obtained superhuman abilities. He became the first “Black Panther” and United all the tribes (except the tribe Jabari) to form people finding wakanda. Over time, vacancy learned to use vibranium for the development of advanced technologies and isolated myself from the world posing as a underdeveloped country.
Cost: Free
What: a drive-in movie/”School of rock”
When: Saturday, August 8, from 19:00
Where: The Roadium Open Air Market 2500 West Redondo Beach Boulevard Torrance, CA 90504
Read more: Dewey Finn — the controversial guitarist and an ardent enemy of all civilized norms of society. All possible ways he shows his disrespect to the established values, believes in the power of rock-n-roll. Dewey loves jumping off the stage into the hall and a twenty-minute solo. Dewey intends to lead his rock group to victory at a local battle of the bands, but his band mates kicked him out of the ensemble.
Starving, constantly in need of money, living in an apartment littered with boxes of garbage, Dewey accidentally intercepts a phone call to his roommate ned Shneebly and unexpectedly agrees to replace a teacher in the prestigious “Horace Green Elementary School”. There for every step of a newbie is following the headmaster Mullins who doesn’t know that Ned Shneebly different. But, while Dewey has no idea about how and what to teach, he knows how to inspire the sympathy to my fifth graders. And, after Dewey accidentally overheard their rehearsal during music class, he decided to create one of these young music talents new rock band that will forever change their lives.
Cost: $25
What: drawing Lesson for kids in Russian
When: Sunday, August 9, from 10:00
Where: Glen Alla Park 4601 Alla Road Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Read more: Touch the magic of drawing on the canvas with a Nasty Peskin. This lesson is designed for aspiring artists ages 2 to 6 years. Lesson will be conducted in Russian. The lessons held in the Park outdoors with adherence of social distancing.
Cost: $20
What: a Picket of solidarity with the Belarusians
When: Sunday, 9 August, 16:00
Where: Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Read more: Political arrests in Belarus touched upon the Armenian Diaspora around the world. In support of its members get together and go on a strike of solidarity.
Shares in new York you will learn about elections in Belarus, about how to vote, what rules and documents are required, discuss the initiative on the Constitution and other issues.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in connection with the epidemic of coronavirus infection some events may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. So before attending we recommend you to check the information on the website of the organizer.
