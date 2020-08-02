The rate of bitcoin has exceeded $12 thousand
August 2, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The cost of bitcoin on the exchange has updated the annual maximum
Thus as of Sunday, 2 Aug 2020, the price of bitcoin fell to $11 thousand
The exchange rate of Bitcoin in recent days has exceeded $12 thousand, reported the platform Binance.
This is the highest figure since August 2019. Thus as of Sunday, 2 Aug 2020, the price of bitcoin fell to $11 thousand
Recall, the quotes of contracts for the purchase of bitcoins in August, in electronic trading on the CME on Monday, 27 July 2020 rose to $10,56 thousand for one coin virtual currency.
According to some investment analysts, the price increase of bitcoin deals with finding alternatives to investments in stocks, which becomes unattractive to investors due to the ongoing epidemic COVID-19.
korrespondent.net