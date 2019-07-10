The rate of NBU on July 10. The dollar and the Euro continues to become cheaper

The national Bank of Ukraine on Wednesday, 10 July, set a new course for the major currencies against the hryvnia. Compared to the previous banking day, the dollar fell 11 cents, and the Euro — 15. This is evidenced by data on the regulator’s website.

Курс НБУ на 10 июля. Доллар и евро продолжают дешеветь

So today, July 10, the U.S. dollar is 25,48 UAH. For euros, the NBU has set the price in the amount of 28.56 UAH, which is 15 cents less than on July 9.

NBU rate for the major currencies on July 9:

  • 1 US dollar 25,489178 (-0,112983);
  • 1 Euro 28,560624 (-0,152200);
  • 1 ruble 0,39973 (-0,001120).
