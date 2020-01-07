The rating of the best passports in the world: which places were ‘our’ country
What is a travel document opens more doors worldwide than any other? This passport is Japan. Index of passports Henley, who regularly is the most convenient for travel passports in the world, published its first report in the new decade, writes CNN.
In the new list Japan is a leader in offering visa-free entry (or the option “visa on arrival”) for 191 destinations around the world. At the top of the list is dominated by Asia: in second place is Singapore with a score of 190. The third place was shared by South Korea and Germany with a score of 189.
European countries are demonstrating strong results in the remainder of the top ten: Finland and Spain — the fourth, Spain, Luxembourg and Denmark fifth, and Sweden and France are the sixth.
Meanwhile, the US and the UK continue to decline in the rankings. In 2020, they occupy joint eighth place — far from the first that they together held five years ago in 2015.
The UAE is a major success story for the past decade, rising 47 places during this time, the country now ranks 18th with 171 points.
“Countries that embrace this new reality of global mobility, thrive, and their citizens enjoy ever-increasing power and freedom of travel and the many benefits that this made,” said Dominic the wołek, head of Henley & Partners in South-East Asia.
However, the report noted that when it comes to freedom of travel, the gap between countries is growing, and the gap in mobility are now the largest since the inception of the index in 2006.
The holder of a Japanese passport can freely visit on 165 destinations more than the owner of the weakest passports in the world — Afghanistan, which offers visa-free access or visa on arrival only 26 points.
Israel in the new index ranked 25 with passport of the country you can visit without visas 159 world areas. Ukraine is ranked 43rd position with the possibility of visa-free access or access with a visa on arrival in 128 countries, the Russian Federation 51 position with 118 destinations, Belarus was in 68th place with the opportunity to visit without a visa 75 countries.
The 10 best passports 2020:
1. Japan (191 countries)
2. Singapore (190)
3. South Korea, Germany (189)
4. Italy, Finland (188)
5. Spain, Luxembourg, Denmark (187)
6. Sweden, France (186)
7. Switzerland, Portugal, Netherlands, Ireland, Austria (185)
8. USA, UK, Norway, Greece, Belgium (184)
9. New Zealand, Malta, Czech Republic, Canada, Australia (183)
10. Slovakia, Lithuania, Hungary (181)
The worst passports of the new rating:
100. North Korea, Sudan (39 countries)
101. Nepal, Palestinian territory (38)
102. Libya (37)
103. Yemen (33)
104. Somalia, Pakistan (32)
105. Syria (29)
106. Iraq (28)
107. Afghanistan (26)
The complete rankings can be found here.