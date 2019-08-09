The reaction of Putin to the fires in Siberia ridiculed by the tag caricature

| August 9, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Реакцию Путина к пожарам в Сибири высмеяли в меткой карикатуре

The famous cartoonist Sergei Elkin witty potrollit of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As reported by the people’s PRAVDA, citing its page in Facebook the Russian artist Sergei Yolkin portrayed in a satirical way, Putin’s reaction to the fires in Siberia.

Well-known Russian artist Sergei Yolkin tagged caricature showed the attitude of the head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin to the large-scale forest fires in Siberia.

The picture posted on his page in Facebook.

So, in the cartoon Putin is depicted near the fireplace, in which burns Siberia. In the hands of the Russian leader keeps a fire extinguisher, his expression very eloquently.

Реакцию Путина к пожарам в Сибири высмеяли в меткой карикатуре

“Our disgrace”, “He still says: Gori Gori clear…”, “More vile the power to imagine! The degradation and darkness in all institutes and spheres of society,” “the Last balloon… and the last Siberia”, — the Russians write in the comments to the cartoon.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.