The reaction of Putin to the fires in Siberia ridiculed by the tag caricature
As reported by the people’s PRAVDA, citing its page in Facebook the Russian artist Sergei Yolkin portrayed in a satirical way, Putin’s reaction to the fires in Siberia.
The picture posted on his page in Facebook.
So, in the cartoon Putin is depicted near the fireplace, in which burns Siberia. In the hands of the Russian leader keeps a fire extinguisher, his expression very eloquently.
“Our disgrace”, “He still says: Gori Gori clear…”, “More vile the power to imagine! The degradation and darkness in all institutes and spheres of society,” “the Last balloon… and the last Siberia”, — the Russians write in the comments to the cartoon.