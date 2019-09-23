The reaction of the cats, who saw an optical illusion
If you believed that the favorite toy for cats is a laser pointer, then try to offer his pet to enjoy a picture with an optical illusion.
The main character is a funny video I almost lost my mind when it laid out a sheet of paper with mesmerizing circles. Eventually the animal came to the conclusion that all the mysterious and incomprehensible should be subject to destruction, and began to scratch the paper with their claws and tearing teeth.
However, Internet users decided the cat discovered a fantastic fantasy world, very funny and cute, and footage from it has gained over a million views.