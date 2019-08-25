The reaction of the dog on baby won Network
In a network there was a very touching video, how a dog reacted to the appearance of the baby in the house. Very nice movie just captivated Internet users, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to hyser.com.ua.
In social networks gaining popularity video, which shows the reaction of the pet to the appearance of the newborn baby. To view the video, descrate news to the end. The dog began sniffing the new resident of the house and lick it off. A dog nicknamed Birr joy just shaking, so could not restrain their emotions.
The owners Golden Retriever was not forbidden, even to the dog licking the baby, but when Birr from the influx of warm feelings a little pushing a young child, the owners put a travel cot above. Berry care about the human child resembles a dog care about little puppies. The dog definitely can’t contain my emotions in the form of a new family member, and her happiness has no limits.
The video platform YouTube got more than half a million views and thousands of admiring comments.