The reaction of the monkey to the rat, laugh Network
September 17, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Living in the zoo of Dudley (England) monkey very human reacted to the invasion of large rats in his cage — she simply panicked.
While the little grey invader quietly ran through the territory, without paying the slightest attention to the masters of the cage, the Gibbon climbed sticking out of the ground with a stick and hysterically waved hands, apparently, so trying to get rid of a terrible rat.
After the monkey still dare to leave their shelter and tried to expel the rodent from the cage, still using his long arms as weapons of intimidation. However, as soon as the rat was closer to Gibbon, he immediately retreated.
Fortunately, all ended well — the second APE came to the aid of their companions and still kicked arrogant rat away.