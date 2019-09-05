The reaction of the puppy for the first shower in his life conquered the entire Internet
In the Internet appeared very funny video that captivated the Internet. The footage of the video shows an unusual reaction of the puppy for the first shower in their life.
On the Internet appear constantly amusing videos of Pets. Captured on camera situation about animals life are just incredibly funny. Funny videos can cheer so that you already will cry from laughter.
Recently on open spaces there’s another video that you have to see – the video shows an unusual reaction of the puppy at the first shower of his life. Footage was shot in Dongguan, Guangdong province in China.
The video shows four-month-old dog just lay down under a canopy and watching as the street fills in heavy rain. At first glance, the normal curiosity of the animal in the rain, but if you look closely, you can see how elegant the dog lying on her belly, crossing her hind legs.
According to the owner of a small dog does when he sees that the rain begins. Apparently for the puppy’s favorite show from which he cannot tear my gaze away.
The video has gained one and a half million hits in the social network Facebook and thousands of comments.